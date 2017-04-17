Traffic
April 17, 2017 5:33 pm
Updated: April 17, 2017 5:36 pm

Teen dies of injuries in Coldstream Road crash

By Staff AM980 London
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A 16-year-old boy critically injured in a serious single-vehicle crash west of London Sunday has died of his injuries in hospital, Middlesex OPP said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene on Coldstream Road between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive around 4:23 p.m. after a northbound Subaru car left the roadway, entered the northeast ditch, struck a tree, and caught on fire, police said.

The vehicle’s driver and lone occupant was ejected in the crash, and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said the driver, identified as Cameron Ferguson, 16, of Middlesex Centre, Ont., had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

No further information has been released.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene, and Coldstream Road reopened to traffic just before midnight, police said.

