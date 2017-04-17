Lightning strikes Manitoba home, destroys electronics

MITCHELL, Man. — A couple in Mitchell, Manitoba is working to safely restore electricity in their home after it was struck by lightning on Good Friday.

Doug and Brucette Waterston were sound asleep Friday morning when a bolt of lightning struck a TV tower on top of the house.

“It felt like an airplane just landed on the roof,” Brucette said.

After smelling smoke, Brucette said she got out of bed to see what was going on. When she opened the door to the spare room next to her bedroom, she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“It looked like an explosion went off.”

The electrical surge made its way from the tower down some electric wiring, and through the garage attached to the home.

A wireless internet router, and a number of outlets were destroyed. The strike also left a large black line on a wall inside the house.

“I never thought this would ever happen to me,” Waterston said.

Fire officials said smoke filled the spare room when crews arrived, but no fire broke out.

Waterston said there is no estimate on how much fixing the damage will cost.

She said she’s just thankful no one was hurt.