April 17, 2017 4:13 pm

Moose Jaw police arrest woman after man hit with vehicle

Moose Jaw police charged a woman with assault after a man was hit by a vehicle on April 16.

One woman is facing two assault charges after a man was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

At around 7:23 p.m., Moose Jaw police were called to the 0 block of Thatcher Drive East for a conflict between a man and a woman.

During the investigation, and after speaking to witnesses, police determined that the man and the woman knew each other and the woman had hit the man with a vehicle then fled.

The man was taken to hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The female suspect was found by police. She is facing two charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. She was released on several conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

The names of the two individuals have not been released by police.

