Canada
April 17, 2017 4:07 pm

Signs in support of national park being vandalized

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Just nine days after supporters of creating a national park in the South Okanagan re-installed a billboard sign on Highway 3 that had been vandalized, it was torn down.

“I don’t believe this has happened again,” supporter Harry Nielsen said in a press release.  “I drove by several times — I just couldn’t believe it wasn’t there.”

Osoyoos Signs – Hwy 3 – Industrial park – Missing 2017.04.14-1

The “Yes National Park” sign is in support of the creation of a national park in the South Okanagan-Similameen area.

It’s a plan that not everyone in the area is on board with.

“If this represents the tactics of people who oppose the park, they aren’t sending a good message.  Breaking the law and destroying private property is not an effective way for people to express their opinion about their opposition to a national park,” Doreen Olson, coordinator for the South Okanagan Park Network, said in the release.

The group claims damages to the sign exceed $8,000 to date.

The vandalism has been reported to the RCMP.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
National Park
south okanagan similkameen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News