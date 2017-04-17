Signs in support of national park being vandalized
Just nine days after supporters of creating a national park in the South Okanagan re-installed a billboard sign on Highway 3 that had been vandalized, it was torn down.
“I don’t believe this has happened again,” supporter Harry Nielsen said in a press release. “I drove by several times — I just couldn’t believe it wasn’t there.”
The “Yes National Park” sign is in support of the creation of a national park in the South Okanagan-Similameen area.
It’s a plan that not everyone in the area is on board with.
“If this represents the tactics of people who oppose the park, they aren’t sending a good message. Breaking the law and destroying private property is not an effective way for people to express their opinion about their opposition to a national park,” Doreen Olson, coordinator for the South Okanagan Park Network, said in the release.
The group claims damages to the sign exceed $8,000 to date.
The vandalism has been reported to the RCMP.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.