Commentary: Trumps ‘roll’ with the masses

If you want a modern-day definition of uncomfortable, you surely don’t have to look any farther than U.S. President Donald Trump at the official White House Easter Egg Roll yesterday, hosted this year by the (oh-so-living of the middle class) Trump family.

“We’re going to come out and join you, and enjoy your company for a roll,” said the president from his papal-like perch overlooking the White House lawn.

“I’m coming down — my whole family is here.”

And boy, did the First Family, complete with young Barron in tow, look thrilled to be taking part.

Trump also commented on the crowd size, reiterating as usual, “We’re going to have a lot of people here.”

Apparently the crowd was smaller than in past years, but that was apparently largely due to the shortage of White House staff to host the event, positions the Trumps have yet to fill.

It will be interesting to see if The Donald insists, much like with the inauguration, that it was the biggest Easter egg hunt ever.

However, he better be careful — that may just get him on Santa’s “naughty” list for next Christmas.