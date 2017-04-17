Hamilton man rushed to Las Vegas hospital after being hit by car

A Hamilton man is in a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car.

Police say Michael Hilson, 53, was struck by a car just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning while crossing E. Sunset Road.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Hilson was not at a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The 59-year-old driver of the car remained at the scene and police say the man did not show signs of impairment.

Hilson was an accountant with Philip Services Corp. when he went public with concerns about his employer in 1995.

In a letter to the Ministry of the Environment, Hilson accused Philip Services of negotiating a secret deal with the provincial NDP government to work around the regulatory approval process and transform a Philip quarry into the Stoney Creek landfill.

Hilson was fired, but won a wrongful dismissal case against the now-bankrupt company.