Wellington OPP seek suspect after girl, 8, approached by naked man

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a little girl riding a bicycle was approached by a naked man.

According to Wellington County OPP, the 8-year-old was approached by two men in a dark blue pick-up truck at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Concession Road 8 in the Township of Wellington North, just east of Mount Forest.

The girl reported that they asked her to come to the truck, and when she began cycling away, the naked passenger got out of the truck and again asked her to approach the vehicle. She rode away safely to a neighbour’s house.

The naked man was described as white with white hair and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).