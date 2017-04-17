Man missing from Mabel Lake found dead

A man reported missing from his cabin at Mabel Lake in the north Okanagan has been found dead.

WATCH: Alberta man missing from the north Okanagan identified

On Friday, another Mabel Lake cabin owner found the body when he arrived at his property to open it up for the season.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Bruce Van Hasstrecht, who is a seasonal resident of Mabel Lake.

He was reported missing on Apr. 1, and an extensive search of the area and Mabel Lake was conducted with no success.

The man’s family has been notified.

The matter has been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service.

Foul play is not suspected.