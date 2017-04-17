Donald Trump gets nudge from Melania after forgetting to raise hand during anthem

Donald Trump forgets to place hand on heart
At Donald Trump’s first Easter celebration as President of the United States, it seems he forgot to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem.

While this could have turned into a social media uproar, Trump appears to have been saved by First Lady Melania Trump. In a video posted on several social platforms, Melania appears to nudge the president to remind him to place his hand on his chest.

The video shows Melania and son Barron placing their right hands over their hearts at the start of the Star-Spangled Banner, while Trump continues to smile and look ahead. Melania then appears to give her husband a slight nudge with her left wrist.

According to reports from the CNN reporter Danielle Diaz, the ceremony took place at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and was expected to draw a crowd of over 20,000, in contrast to the 35,000 in attendance on the South Lawn for the same event during Barack Obama’s final year in office.

