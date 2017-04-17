Didsbury RCMP search for armed robbery suspect
RCMP responded to a gas station in Carstairs, Alta. on Saturday evening, after a suspect appeared to have pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.
A man wearing a disguise pulled up to a fuel pump and approached an employee, police said in a media release. RCMP said he went inside the gas station and demanded money.
The suspect managed to flee in a dark-coloured Pontiac Sunfire before officers arrived.
The man is described as:
- Approximately 5’6″ or 5’7″
- Wearing black hoodie and hat
- Dark jeans
- White shoes
- Sunglasses
RCMP said the suspect may have been involved in two other robberies that happened in Lacombe on Saturday afternoon, reportedly involving the same vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Didsbury RCMP or the Lacombe Police Service.
