Legendary Vancouver Chinatown tailor dies at age 95

A well-known member of Vancouver’s Chinese community has died.

Bill Wong, 95, passed away in his sleep last weekend. He and his brother Jack inherited the family business, Modernize Tailors, from their father and worked for almost 70 years in the West Pender shop. Their father opened the shop in 1913.

Jack passed away four years ago.

Bill made suits for everyone, including some well-known celebrities such as Sean Connery and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

