Hamilton police search for suspects after shots fired in Ancaster on Easter Sunday

Hamilton police are continuing to search for suspects after shots were fired near the Meadowlands in Ancaster.

Police received the call around 6:30 Sunday evening from residents who said they heard shots being fired in the area of Oneida Boulevard and Algonquin Avenue, not far from Mohawk Road and Highway 403.

Nobody was hurt, but two vehicles were seen fleeing the scene.

Police say one vehicle has been recovered and they’re looking for the second.

It’s described as a dark grey or black Ford F150 pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up is described as a white male with a heavy build and shaved or bald head.

The passenger is described as a white female with a blond ponytail.

Police believe this was an incident between the occupants of the vehicles and the residents of the area were not involved.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Division 30 detectives by calling 905-546-4930. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online.