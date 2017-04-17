Crime
April 17, 2017

Burnaby family assaulted with bear spray during break-and-enter

By Online News Producer  Global News

Credit: Ryan Stelting

A Burnaby family woke on Sunday night to find intruders in their home.

Burnaby RCMP say it seems as many as three people entered the home at 7999 McGregor Ave. in what appears to be a random incident.

The break-in appears to have been interrupted by the residents. The suspects set off bear spray when confronted and then escaped.

Police say no one was hurt and no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Credit: Ryan Stelting

Credit: Ryan Stelting

Credit: Ryan Stelting

Credit: Ryan Stelting

Credit: Ryan Stelting

 

