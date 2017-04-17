The Morning Show – Monday, April 17th, 2017

Hope you enjoyed the long weekend!

AM640’s The Morning Show was back in studio this morning – here’s what you missed or want to hear again:

Toronto’s 100-year-long dream of the Downtown Relief Line is finally gaining momentum.

Steve Munro, transit advocate, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Former NHLers who suffered head trauma prone to psychiatric disorders, Toronto study finds.

Dr. Neilank Jha joined The Morning Show to discuss the study’s findings.

Marijuana shouldn’t be grown in apartments and rented homes, landlord group says.

John Dickie, President, Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations, tells The Morning Show why landlords want to keep tenants from growing marijuana on their properties.

Ontario roads safest in country but drivers pay the highest premium, new report says.

Steve Kee, Director, Media & Digital Communications Insurance Bureau of Canada explains why Ontarians are paying the most for their auto insurance.

