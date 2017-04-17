Lethbridge Hurricanes drop game six, Tigers force game seven in Medicine Hat

The injury-ravaged Lethbridge Hurricanes didn’t have enough firepower to eliminate the Medicine Hat Tigers on home ice Sunday night. The two teams were tied at two in the third period, when the Tigers scored three goals to win game six 5-2. With the win, the Tigers force a game seven in Medicine Hat on Tuesday night.

“We’re going to have a great opportunity to go in there and win a series,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “We were down 3-1 in the first round, and we found a way to battle back. We’re going to have to find a way to go in and get a road win, and we’ve done it twice already, so it’s going to have to be a third time.”

The Tigers carried the play for much of game six, but even when they out-shot the Hurricanes 15-4 in the first period, Lethbridge hung around. The Tigers led 2-1 late in the first when Tyler Wong found Egor Babenko on a back-door feed to even the game at two through 20 minutes.

Early in the third period the Tigers responded when Steven Owre deflected in a Chad Butcher shot past ‘Canes goalie Stuart Skinner to make it 3-2 Medicine Hat. The Tigers would put it away later in the period when defenceman Matt Bradley buried a loose puck past Skinner extending the lead to 4-2.

“We put ourselves in a good spot in the third, but we took a dumb penalty,” Hurricanes Captain Tyler Wong said. “The reffing was bad, obviously. We gave them a chance to give calls on us. We talk about discipline, and how good their power play is and they’ve done a good job of staying out of the box against us.”

The Tigers power play was very efficient Sunday night, cashing in on three of their six opportunities. ‘Canes goalie Stuart Skinner shared similar concerns about the officiating as his Captain.

“I have one word on it,” Skinner said of the officiating. “I’ve kind of seen that I got to protect myself, a lot of goaltender interference hasn’t been called on me. It doesn’t get to my head, believe me, but it’s frustrating seeing people run me over. It’s tough seeing there’s no such thing as goaltender interference anymore.”

The Hurricanes lineup is decimated by injuries and it showed in game six. The ‘Canes were without, Zak Zborosky, Matt Alfaro, Calen Addison, Ryan Vandervlis and Zane Franklin. You simply can’t be the same team when missing so many key pieces, but the Hurricanes refuse to make excuses.

“Hey it’s playoffs, guys get hurt,” Kisio said. “It is what it is. We’ve got some great leadership in the room, and they always respond. We will respond in this moment.”

It was a difficult loss for a Hurricanes team that would have loved to close out their second round series on home ice. After the game ‘Canes players gathered in the dressing room to discuss where the team goes after the game six loss.

“Even after he (Brent Kiso) left us teammates had our words of our own,” Skinner said. “I pitched in a little bit, same with Wonger (Tyler Wong) and George (Giorgio Estephan) and I think we got to the point that we can’t just take games lightly. I think you’re going to see us ready to go on Tuesday.”

For the second straight series the Lethbridge Hurricanes are headed to a game seven.

The ‘Canes and Tigers play game seven Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. in Medicine Hat.