Commentary: No tea bells during playoff hockey, please and thank you

Like many Canadians on Saturday night, I was watching playoff hockey with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Washington against the Capitals.

After a while, I’m thinking, what the heck is that noise I’m hearing?

Knowing what we pay to watch these games, I knew my equipment and connection were good, so what was it?

Being a middle aged man I immediately thought it was my hearing, or the kids on a device, or perhaps I was experiencing an aneurysm?

No. It turns out it was a great promotional idea by Washington arena staff. After giving out glow sticks to fans for game 1, they needed something better for game 2.

Introducing the Capital cowbell.

Except they really weren’t cowbells, that would be too expensive, more like those dainty bangles the rich would summon their help with.

But when an arena starts rattling them after a goal, it sounds more like a riot in a British tea room.

I’m not sure what they have planned for the next Washington home game, but here’s hoping it doesn’t require having your pinky finger fully extended, to participate.

It really doesn’t scream hockey, as much as it does the tea is steeped and the scones are ready.

.