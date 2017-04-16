Penticton hosts very first Viasakhi parade

Viasakhi is the most important day for the Sikh community around the world.

“This is the birthday for Khalsa — the Sikhism — the tenth guru of Sikhs” said Bob Sidhu, Board of Directors for the Penticton Sikh temple.

Over 300 Sikh’s from the South Okanagan gathered at the Penticton Sikh temple for a parade to celebrate their heritage.

Everyone at the parade was sporting the Sikh traditional colors – yellow, orange, and blue.

The event was made possible by a seventeen year old Pen high student, Ikjot Kahlon

“We’ve never had a Nagar Kirtan so we are finally having one this year” said Ikjot Kahlon, Organizer of the parade.

Kahlon was the one who thought Penticton should host the event.

“It makes me very happy that we are doing this” said Ikjot Kahlon, “We are properly celebrating the birth of our culture”

The celebration and parade was a chance for Penticton residents to experience Sikh culture first hand.

MLA Dan Ashton was on hand to proclaim April as Sikh heritage month.

“As I have said all the way along – these people are phenomenal and once people get to understand a little bit more of what it means and how they are able to contribute to what they do here – it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to experience” said Ashton.

The parade was followed by a traditional feast at the Penticton Sikh temple.