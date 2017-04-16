Woman’s body pulled from Thompson River

A woman’s body has been pulled from the Thompson River near Ashcroft after a truck ended up in the water on Saturday.

The truck was recovered from the river on Sunday, about 15 kilometres from Ashcroft and not far from Highway 1, along with the victim’s body.

A specialized swift-water rescue team was called from Kamloops on Saturday after the vehicle went off the road, but because of the current and murky water, crews could not determine at the time if anyone was in the vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

