Ready for redemption: Rockets rematch against T-birds in Western Conference Final

They are the very team that ended the Rockets playoff run last year and they’re facing off a year later in the very same series.

The Rockets are hopping on the bus Thursday morning to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL Western Conference Final.

“I think we owe these guys a little bit of payback from last year,” Rockets captain Rodney Southam said.

The Thunderbirds have flown past both their opponents, undefeated in the first two rounds.

Seattle has the best post-season power play in the league, with a 37.9 per cent success rate. Kelowna has the highest amount of playoff penalty minutes, at 162, but also the best penalty kill at 90.7 per cent.

The Rockets’ Reid Gardiner heads into the series as the CHL’s player of the week.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rocket named CHL player of the week

He has 12 goals and 10 assists and leads the league in post season scoring. Four of his goals have been game winners.

Game one of the Western Conference final hits the ice Friday night.