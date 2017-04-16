Crime
Regina man faces charges after stolen vehicle found with a child in car seat

A 2o-year-old man will appear in court Monday to face charges relating to a November incident when a stolen vehicle was found with a baby girl inside, in a car seat.

Regina police picked up the suspect in an unrelated investigation.

The crime happened in November 2016. A car was stolen from the Cathedral neighbourhood with a one-year-old girl inside at the time. An hour later, police found the car abandoned. The girl was still inside, safe and unharmed.

Police believe that once the suspect realized a child was in the vehicle, the car was parked, and police were notified immediately as to where it could be recovered.

Samson Goodwill-Severight is facing several charges including auto theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle under $5000.

 

