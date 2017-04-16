Hundreds enjoy City Centre Church’s annual Easter lunch

Feeding almost 800 people is no easy feat, but volunteers at City Centre Church in Saskatoon are making it their priority to assure those in need have a traditional turkey dinner at Easter.

“At this meal, we’ll have 80 volunteers come from different churches throughout the city. They give up their afternoon to come and help us. Most of them will be dishing up the food and bringing it out to the tables,” kitchen coordinator Kimberly Mayer said on Sunday.

While the task may seem daunting for some, Mayer is a veteran. She’s been coordinating this event for more than a decade.

“I don’t get nervous anymore because I know it’ll all flow,” she added.

Volunteers cooked 18 huge turkeys and 75 pounds each of corn, coleslaw, gravy and cranberries.

“We do about 16 trays of mashed potatoes and the same with stuffing. Stuffing is a lot of work. We did the prep for that on Thursday. There’s lots of bread to be cut for that.”

Mayer’s husband, Brad, is the outreach director at the church. He’s seen the demand for the lunch grow exponentially.

“There are a lot of people that are either on a fixed income or may not have a very high-paying job. It’s a great place for someone to come with their family and enjoy a turkey dinner with all of the fixings,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for the City Centre Church, I don’t know what I would have done today,” visitor Shauna Konotopski said.

For the Mayers, an answer like that makes every bit of work worthwhile.