Lethbridge man wants to thank mystery woman who handed him envelope of money

A Lethbridge man is hoping to find the woman who handed him an envelope full of money on his way to work last Monday.

“I’m still in shock about a week later,” Dylan Leader said.

Leader was taking his usual 30 minute walk to work and what happened next still leaves him at a loss for words.

“I was almost to work and what not, thinking it was going to be one of those days,” he said. “A white car pulls up beside me and hands me this envelope and I didn’t think anything of it, took it and they just drove away.”

Written on the envelope was a simple message, someone cares. But Leader didn’t see what was inside until he got to work and was blown away.

“I go inside and open it and sure enough there’s $200 cash in there,” Leader said. “At first I thought it was a prank but it wasn’t April fools.”

It’s a gesture he’ll never forget.

“It’s surprising, I wasn’t expecting it,” Leader said. “It makes me think at least there’s someone out there.”

Things haven’t always been easy for Leader who says he’s had a rough go and just recently got his own place.

“It’s been the past couple of months of being able to get on my feet and have stuff go my way finally and not being in such a hardship where I was,” he said.

His co-workers say it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person.

“We’re very good friends, we’ve been working together since December and it works out really well,” co-worker Zachary Parker said. “It’s nice to work with someone like that, we have a positive work environment so having something happen to a guy like him, it couldn’t have been a better person.”

With such an unexpected gift Leader was able to put the money to good use.

“I was able to buy food to put on the table for myself, pay off some extra bills and buy myself something,” Leader said.

Leader hopes to pay it forward and carry on the trend of generosity to others. But first he wants to send a message to the mystery woman who made such a difference in his life.

“Thank you for whoever did this, I really hope you’re watching this and I appreciate that someone cares.”