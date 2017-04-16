Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by Porter shuttle bus
A A
A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Porter shuttle bus in downtown Toronto Sunday.
Toronto EMS said paramedics responded to a call around 5 p.m., in the Queens Quay and York Street area
Paramedics said the woman was conscious and breathing when they arrived on scene. She was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound Queens Quay lanes are closed, and traffic is being rerouted as police investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.