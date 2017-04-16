Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by Porter shuttle bus

A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Porter shuttle bus in downtown Toronto Sunday.

Toronto EMS said paramedics responded to a call around 5 p.m., in the Queens Quay and York Street area

Paramedics said the woman was conscious and breathing when they arrived on scene. She was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Queens Quay lanes are closed, and traffic is being rerouted as police investigate.