April 16, 2017 6:02 pm

Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by Porter shuttle bus

A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Porter shuttle bus in downtown Toronto Sunday.

Toronto EMS said paramedics responded to a call around 5 p.m., in the Queens Quay and York Street area

Paramedics said the woman was conscious and breathing when they arrived on scene. She was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Queens Quay lanes are closed, and traffic is being rerouted as police investigate.

