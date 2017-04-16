Traffic
April 16, 2017 5:26 pm

Train collides with semi south of Lethbridge

By
A semi-trailer truck and train collide on Sunday just south of Lethbridge. Police and CP Rail Police continue to investigate.

A semi-trailer truck and train collide on Sunday just south of Lethbridge. Police and CP Rail Police continue to investigate.

A A

A semi-tractor trailer and train collided three miles south of Lethbridge just before noon Sunday.

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 4 were shut down while crews work to clear debris and investigate.

Police said there were no injuries reported and they continue to assist CP Rail police with the investigation.

Traffic was delayed and being diverted for several hours until the highway reopened, which was expected to happen at 5:00 p.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CP Rail
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Police Service
southern alberta
Train vs. Tractor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News