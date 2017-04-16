Train collides with semi south of Lethbridge
A A
A semi-tractor trailer and train collided three miles south of Lethbridge just before noon Sunday.
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 4 were shut down while crews work to clear debris and investigate.
Police said there were no injuries reported and they continue to assist CP Rail police with the investigation.
Traffic was delayed and being diverted for several hours until the highway reopened, which was expected to happen at 5:00 p.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.