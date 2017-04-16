Easter weekend in Edmonton, all but a dream for vinyl fans

Local fans of vinyl records were in heaven during Easter long weekend.

Tens of thousands of vinyl records were being sold at the Super Mega Records garage sale at Kenilworth Community Hall, Friday to Sunday.

“It’s kind of a vinyl blowout sale. Great way to pick up really affordable records at garage-sale prices. They started at a higher price Friday, and today, we’re really blowing them out,” said Yuri Wuensh, Dead Vinyl Society organizer.

WATCH: The return of hard-copy magazines and vinyl records

According to Nielsen, sales of vinyl in the United States reached a 25-year high in 2016, and Wuensh said the Edmonton event has enjoyed the resurgence in popularity.

“The first instalment of this actually took place in my house garage, and the response was beyond our imagination. There was almost too many people,” Wuensh said.

“But with that in mind, we decided that we wanted to do it again. [We] didn’t know how long it was going to go, but we knew we wanted to be bigger and better.”

READ MORE: Cassette tapes and vinyl making a comeback with younger generations

Wuensh said vinyl’s popularity comes from the attachment music fans have to the physical record.

“They don’t have that same connection to digital music, so I think that’s part of the reason that vinyl has made a big comeback.”

It’s the fourth consecutive year the Super Mega Records sale has been held over the Easter long weekend.

There were as many as 60,000 records for sale when doors opened on Friday.