Africville
April 16, 2017 4:26 pm

Africville’s first Easter church service in 50 years a ‘marvelous feeling’

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

People sing during the Easter service at the Africville Museum in Halifax, on April 16.

Steve Silva/Global News
A A

Halifax’s Africville neighbourhood had its first Easter church service in 50 years on Sunday.

“It’s just lovely to be back home,” Cora Howe, 93, said.

She said she used to live in the area until the 1960s when residents were evicted, and homes and the original church were torn down to make way for the MacKay Bridge.

“I normally don’t get up early in the morning for sunrise service,” Roberta Downey, Howe’s daughter, said with a laugh, “but this is special.”

Story continues below

The area’s history of being demolished by the government led to Halifax’s then-mayor Peter Kelly issuing a public apology in 2010, and later, the creation of the Africville Museum.

“This day gives us a chance to rethink those mistakes of the past, and to be here in the church to recognize that the community is still strong and will always be strong,” said Kelly.

READ MORE: New project aims to shed light on Africville’s history

The building is a replica of the Seaview United Baptist Church.

Dozens of people attended the music-heavy service that was led by Cornwallis Street Baptist Church’s Rev. Rhonda Britton.

Brenda Steed-Ross, 70, said she is afraid she won’t live through another Easter Sunday and that experiencing the service in Africville was meaningful.

“Oh, it’s a real, marvelous feeling,” she said, adding that it’s still a “bittersweet situation.”

Closure for the people impacted by what happened in the community may be unobtainable, Steed-Ross said, “but we can make it better. We can make it better.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Africville
Africville Museum
Easter
Easter Halifax
Easter Sunday Africville
Peter Kelly
Seaview United Baptist Church

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News