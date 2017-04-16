Police release image of suspect vehicle in 2016 shooting

Police have released a security image of a suspect vehicle involved in a homicide investigation from November.

Officers responded to a call after reports of gunshots in the Eglinton Avenue East and Sloane Avenue area around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2016.

Police allege a black SUV was stopped at a traffic light when another car pulled up beside it and fired shots into the vehicle.

Adrian Thomas, 25, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a black 2009 Toyota Camry. The image released was taken on Nov. 18 at 5:29 p.m. at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the vehicle to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).