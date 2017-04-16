New England Black Wolves edge Saskatchewan Rush 13-12 in overtime

Shawn Evans scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the New England Black Wolves edged the Saskatchewan Rush 13-12 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Kyle Buchanan led the offence for the Black Wolves (8-8) with four goals and two assists. Chad Culp and Kevin Crawley each had a pair of goals while Sheldon Burns, Kevin Buchanan and Zac Reid added the others.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush head coach Derek Keenan win away from NLL record

Curtis Knight had three goals and two assists while Mark Matthews had two goals and three helpers to lead the Rush (10-5). Robert Church also struck twice, with Jeff Cornwall, Ryan Keenan, Jeremy Thompson, Ben McIntosh and Matt Hossack supplying the rest of the offence.

Evan Kirk made 43 saves for the win as Aaron Bold stopped 35 shots in defeat.