Man in custody after noon-hour robbery at south London bank

A bank robbery Saturday in the city’s south end ended with one man being taken into custody, London police said.

A lone male entered the Scotiabank at Southdale Road and Montgomery Road around 12:35 p.m., demanded money, and then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the suspect initially fled in a taxi cab and then later fled on foot.

Officers responding to the scene said they located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

All of the money was recovered, police said, adding no injuries were reported.

No further information has been released, and charges in the incident have yet to be announced.

The same bank was the scene of an early afternoon robbery in November 2015. A 24-year-old man was later charged by police in connection to the incident, and to a separate robbery that occurred a month earlier at a Scotiabank on Hamilton Road.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).