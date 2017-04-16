Suspects sought following stabbing in city’s northeast

London police are investigating after an early morning incident in northeast London on Saturday left a man in hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officers were called to the scene at Victoria Street and McNay Street around 4:15 a.m. for reports of a disturbance, and at the scene, located a man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while a second man at the scene suffered unspecified minor injuries in the incident, police said.

What took place remains unclear, but police said a weapon was recovered at the scene and suspects are believed to have fled the area in two separate vehicles.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released by police, who say investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

It’s not known whether the injured parties and suspects are known to one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).