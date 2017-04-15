Weather
April 15, 2017 11:26 pm
Updated: April 15, 2017 11:28 pm

In Photos: Albertans make the most of snowy Easter weekend

Edmontonians got creative with the snow this Easter weekend.

Matthew Tanouye
It is not how anyone intended to spend the Easter weekend, covered under nearly 30 cm of snow in some parts of northern, central and eastern Alberta.

It is spring-time in the province and while Alberta is not immune to snow in April, by this time of year, most people are excited to see the first signs of blue sky and beautiful weather that awaits ahead.

This weekend was not the case, but in true Alberta fashion we made the most of it and that includes getting creative with those Easter eggs.

McDavid Easter egg creation

Kelly Jamieson

Most decided to head outdoors and play in the snow – and some got very creative, paying homage to the Edmonton Oilers and the Easter bunny.

Easter snow bunny

Edmonton

Heather LaPointe
Fort sask

Fort Saskatchewan

Kirby Schacher
cold lake

Cold Lake, Alta.

Shawna Denning
Oilers snowman

Edmonton

Wayne Paradis
Edmonton trees

Edmonton

Roel Lim Luarca
Millet snowman

MIllet, Alta.

Shaina Simand
McDavid egg

McDavid Easter egg

Kelly Jamieson
Edmonton bunny

robins in tree

Lloydminster

Evelyn Berry

