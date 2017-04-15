In Photos: Albertans make the most of snowy Easter weekend

It is not how anyone intended to spend the Easter weekend, covered under nearly 30 cm of snow in some parts of northern, central and eastern Alberta.

It is spring-time in the province and while Alberta is not immune to snow in April, by this time of year, most people are excited to see the first signs of blue sky and beautiful weather that awaits ahead.

This weekend was not the case, but in true Alberta fashion we made the most of it and that includes getting creative with those Easter eggs.

Most decided to head outdoors and play in the snow – and some got very creative, paying homage to the Edmonton Oilers and the Easter bunny.