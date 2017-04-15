Edmonton police respond to dozens of collisions following spring snowfall

The last 24 hours have been busy for Edmonton drivers and police alike.

A spring snowfall has dumped nearly 20 cm of snow on the capital region since Thursday, making driving on some area roadways treacherous at times.

Between 6 a.m. and midnight on Friday, police responded to seven injury collisions, 22 property-damage collisions and seven hit-and-run collisions.

The snowfall continued overnight Friday and into Saturday, creating slick conditions which resulted in an even greater number of calls to police.

Between midnight Friday and noon on Saturday, police were called to 75 collisions involving property damage.

Four involved injuries and another four were hit-and-run collisions.

Edmonton police are reminding drivers to “drive for the conditions” as the snow and icy conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.