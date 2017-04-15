Draggins car show participants display labours of love for charity

The annual Draggins car show has come a long way since 1961, when just 38 vehicles were on display. Now around 230 vehicles are the center of attention at Prairieland Park, including Owen Jeancart’s labour of love, a 1931 Model A Ford Coupe.

“There’s about 1,800 hours going into this, and there’s probably close to 400 hours on just the metalwork of the interior,” Jeancart explained.

The Rosetown, Sask. car enthusiast has been building vehicles since he was 13 years old, each one bigger and better than the last.

“I’ve never built an aluminum interior [of] this calibre. To do all of the metal fabrication, it was quite a feat.”

Competition at the show is intense. Several judges will look at various aspects of each car to determine a score because there’s some big money on the line.

“These exhibitors are here with their vehicles and they’re being judged in competition for $10,000 in trophies and prize money. It’s serious for them,” said Draggins car club member Bruno Konescni.

But it isn’t all about competition — for the past 40 years, the car show has been raising money for Camp Easter Seal, sending over 800 children and adults with special needs to summer camp.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve raised in excess of $1.6 million and I think in the 40-year history, we’re past $2 million,” Konescni added.

“Everything related to running a special-needs camp is quite expensive, so having the support of the Draggins is very important for us so we can have the funds available to offer the program for many years to come,” said Camp Easter Seal manager Su Polley.

The Draggins car show is open until 10 p.m. CT on Saturday.