Cherry Blossom Festival
April 15, 2017 4:14 pm

PHOTOS: Cherry blossoms finally bloom across Metro Vancouver

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

Cherry blossoms line a sunny Vancouver street.

Michael Thornquist
They may have been a few weeks late, but the cherry blossoms are finally beginning to flower across Metro Vancouver.

With unseasonably cool and wet weather over the last few months, spring sprung across the region a little later than normal. Tulips, daffodils and hyacinths are also just now beginning to show their colour.

READ MORE: More rain has already fallen in Metro Vancouver than April average


And just like the cherry trees, Instagram lit up with pink across Metro Vancouver as the first blooms came into focus. Each year the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the annual flowering with tours, a picnic and more free events.

The festival’s website also tracks a map of where to find the cherry blossoms around the Lower Mainland.

While the cherry blossoms are out in full glory, tulips in Abbotsford aren’t having as much luck. The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival features three million tulips, but currently only 30 of them are in bloom. Festival organizers say the flowers are blooming four weeks later than they did in 2016.

READ MORE: Only 30 of 3M flowers are currently in bloom for Abbotsford Tulip Festival

As spring continues to warm up, check out our gallery of cherry blossom photos from around the region – and share yours on Instagram or Twitter with #GlobalBC:

#vancouvercherryblossoms #beutifulbritishcolumbia🇨🇦

A post shared by Tracy Z (@zappleby) on

#vancouvercherryblossoms

A post shared by Ann Ma (@annmahappylife) on

Loving Vancouver in full bloom 🌸 #cherryblossom #pinksnow #cherryblossommadness2017

A post shared by Katy Mackenzie (@katym9photo) on

#vancouver #viawesome #vancity #vancouvercherryblossoms 🌸🌸

A post shared by R I T A (@ritaatwan) on

What took you so long? :-)

A post shared by Amin Adibi (@amnadb) on

Vancouver in spring #beautifulvancouver #beautifulbritishcolumbia #vancouvercherryblossoms #vancouver

A post shared by Wenan Han (@wenan160312) on

Sunny sunny #YVR ☀️

A post shared by vic_low (@vic_low) on

#vancouvercherryblossoms is here have a great #longweekend #easterholiday

A post shared by Wayne Lam (@waynesworldstudio) on

Covered in pink 🌸💗🌸 #cherryblossom #sakura #桜 #vancouver #beautifulbritishcolumbia

A post shared by 📷 Suanne Chua (@sinxuan) on

#vancouvercherryblossoms

A post shared by Fe Che Dela Rosa-Quiambao (@blessed2bake) on

