PHOTOS: Cherry blossoms finally bloom across Metro Vancouver

They may have been a few weeks late, but the cherry blossoms are finally beginning to flower across Metro Vancouver.

With unseasonably cool and wet weather over the last few months, spring sprung across the region a little later than normal. Tulips, daffodils and hyacinths are also just now beginning to show their colour.

And just like the cherry trees, Instagram lit up with pink across Metro Vancouver as the first blooms came into focus. Each year the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the annual flowering with tours, a picnic and more free events.

The festival’s website also tracks a map of where to find the cherry blossoms around the Lower Mainland.

While the cherry blossoms are out in full glory, tulips in Abbotsford aren’t having as much luck. The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival features three million tulips, but currently only 30 of them are in bloom. Festival organizers say the flowers are blooming four weeks later than they did in 2016.

As spring continues to warm up, check out our gallery of cherry blossom photos from around the region – and share yours on Instagram or Twitter with #GlobalBC:

