Driver suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in London’s north end

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision that took place in the city’s north end.

Police, fire and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Richmond Street north of Eight Mile Road around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday.

A black van was travelling northbound on Richmond Street when it struck the rear of a white van.

According to officials, the driver of the black van had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Richmond Street has been closed between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road.

Officials said more information will be released when it is available.