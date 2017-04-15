RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in east Kelowna
A A
An unoccupied home on June Springs Road in east Kelowna was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.
The home was located on the same property as the Myra Canyon Adventure Park, but no part of the park was damaged by the fire.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 9:30 a.m. and police were also on scene shortly after.
RCMP believe the fire is suspicious and have taken over the investigation.
There are no reports of injuries.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.