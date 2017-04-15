RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in east Kelowna

An unoccupied home on June Springs Road in east Kelowna was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

The home was located on the same property as the Myra Canyon Adventure Park, but no part of the park was damaged by the fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 9:30 a.m. and police were also on scene shortly after.

RCMP believe the fire is suspicious and have taken over the investigation.

RCMP and #fire crews on scene of fire at abandoned house on June Springs Road in #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/0BYRRrrftf — Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) April 15, 2017

There are no reports of injuries.