Body of dirt biker recovered near Bear Creek

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called to assist BC Ambulance and the BC Coroner’s Service with the recovery of a body from the hills above Bear Creek on Friday.

The body was discovered on a trail about seven kilometres into the bush by two other dirt-bikers.

COSAR responded around 1 p.m. with 10 members that included two ATV teams and a new UTV team that just came into service last Monday.

The incident is being investigated by the RCMP and the coroner.

COSAR manger Dan Schlosser is reminding those who use the backcountry to always let someone know where they are going and when they are expected to return.