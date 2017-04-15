Councillor Josh Morgan seeks feedback on ranked ballots

Ward 7 residents shared their opinions on ranked ballots with Councillor Josh Morgan at the Sherwood Forest Mall on Saturday.

Morgan held an open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to hear from constituents about the proposal to introduce ranked ballots at the next municipal election.

“Generally the feedback has been positive,” Morgan said. “There hasn’t been a lot of feedback that I’ve had, just e-mails to me, which is why I think it’s important to have a meeting in the ward and promote it and have people out.”

According to Morgan, he has been knocking on doors to keep Londoners engaged with various issues.

The meeting provided an opportunity for constituents to voice their opinions on a range of topics including Bus Rapid Transit and the proposed ward boundary changes.

He has been putting an emphasis on public meetings as the decision regarding ranked ballots must be made by May 1.

“Whether that’s right for 2018 or it’s right down the road, or it’s not right at all,” Morgan said. “That’s the kind of feedback we’re going to need but in order to give that feedback some people want access to some information so this is my opportunity to take that information out to them and they can learn everything they’d like to learn about it.”

Additional resources are available for residents who were unable to attend the meeting at www.GetInvolved.london.ca