Two injured in Saint-Sauveur shooting

Provincial police are investigating after two people were shot in Saint-Sauveur, Qué., early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a hotel in the resort town, 60 kilometres north of Montreal, at 2:30 a.m., after a fight broke out between four patrons.

The sequence of events is still unclear, but at some points shots were fired and two individuals were injured in the legs, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are expected to meet with investigators as soon as their health allows.

The major crimes unit was dispatched to Saint-Sauveur for the investigation.