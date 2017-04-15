Police seeking suspect in assault investigation

Police are releasing security camera images of a man wanted in an assault investigation.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at a restaurant near Bloor and Church Streets. According to police, a man approached a 55-year-old man in the bathroom vestibule area of the restaurant. Both men became involved in a heated argument, and the 55-year-old man was assaulted. The other man fled eastbound on Bloor Street East.

The suspect is described as approximately 40, 6′, heavy build, with a beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white towel between his head and the hat, a black bomber jacket, a black sweater with hood, baggy blue jeans, grey shoes with white soles, and carrying a dark backpack. He also appeared to walk with a slow, uneven gait.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).