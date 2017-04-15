Police investigating after stabbing in southwest Calgary
A A
Calgary police are investigating after an early morning stabbing in southwest Calgary sent one man to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to 35 Street and 30 Avenue S.W. around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
At the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He condition has since been upgraded to stable.
No arrests have been made.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.