April 15, 2017 7:23 am
Updated: April 15, 2017 8:58 am

Police investigating after stabbing in southwest Calgary

By Producer  Global News

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital early Saturday morning.

Tracy Nagai / Global News
Calgary police are investigating after an early morning stabbing in southwest Calgary sent one man to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to 35 Street and 30 Avenue S.W. around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He condition has since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made.
