Battlefords North Stars blank Bombers 3-0 in first Canalta Cup outing

The Battlefords North Stars drew first blood in the Canalta Cup with a 3-0 win over the visiting Flin Flon Bombers.

Three Stars (Kendall Fransoo, Keaton Holinaty and Connor Sych) found the back of the net, each goal coming in a different period, to put the Battlefords up 1-0 in the best of 7 series.

Stars goaltender Taryn Kotchorek stopped all 19 shots he faced for his first shutout of the playoffs and his fifth of the season. The Bombers were outshot 40-19.

The North Stars have not lost a game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Game 2 is tomorrow night at the North Battleford Civic Centre at 7:30 P.M.