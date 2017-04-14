South East Prairie Thunder knocked out in Allan Cup Semifinal

A bid for a third straight appearance in the Allan Cup final ended on Friday for the South East Prairie Thunder.

The Thunder were handed an 8-4 loss in the Allan Cup semifinal by the defending champion Lacombe Generals on Saturday in Bouctouche, NB. The game was a rematch of the previous two Allan Cup championship games after the Generals won in Steinbach last year to avenge the Prairie Thunder’s victory in the final in 2015.

The Manitoba champion Prairie Thunder took a 3-2 lead to the final frame but the Generals proceeded to score six times in the third period en route to the victory.

Myles Bell led the way for Lacombe with three goals. Former Manitoba Moose defenceman Evan Oberg had one assist for Lacombe who were formerly known as the Bentley Generals before re-locating last year.

Matt Lowry had two goals in the loss for South East. Reid Gow and Shane Luke had the other markers for the Prairie Thunder. Steve Christie stopped 35 of 42 shots.

The Generals advance to their third consecutive final where they will meet the winner between host Bouctouche and Grand Falls-Windsor.

