Injuries and suspensions hobble Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets started the playoff series against the Portland Winterhawks injury free.

After four games, the situation has changed. Players are sidelined from injuries and suspensions.

When the puck drops Friday night at Prospera Place, defenceman Cal Foote will be a spectator.

Foote has been suspended three games for an elbow hit to the head of a Portland opponent in game three. He suffered a concussion and still can’t play.

And forward Carson Twarynski is suspended for a single game for hitting the Winterhawks captain from behind in the last game.

Rockets staff say blue-liner Brayden Chizen won’t lace up for the rest of the series because of a lower body injury suffered when he was hooked in the leg two games ago.

And winger Erik Gardner is also on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury.

The Rockets lead the series three games to one and will advance to the next round with a win Friday.