Draggins Car Show takes over Praireland Park

A Saskatoon staple is back in town for the Easter weekend for the 57th year.

The Draggins annual rod and custom car show is on at Prairieland Park, with 230 vehicles on display.

For the past three decades, the show has supported Camp Easter Seal, working with the Saskatchewan Abilities Council to send hundreds of children and adults to summer camp.

As much as the event is for charity, it’s also about the love for restoration and competition, said Draggins president Bruno Konecsni.

“We like to think we have something to do with that since they have a chance to display their work and compete for over $10,000 in trophies and prize money,” he said.

“This is serious stuff for them.”

The Draggins Car Show wraps up Saturday night at 10 p.m. CT.

