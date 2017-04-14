Winter storm warning continues in parts of Saskatchewan

Story highlights Hazardous winter conditions expected 25-35 cm snow 45 cm in some areas

Environment Canada says hazardous winter conditions are expected as a winter storm warning remains in place for parts of central and northern Saskatchewan.

An intense low-pressure system in southern Saskatchewan will continue to bring heavy snow in the north-central regions overnight Friday.

The major spring storm is expected to bring between 25 and 35 centimetres of snow, with the possibility of 45 cm in some areas, before the snow tapers off early Saturday.

Most of the hazardous winter conditions are expected to remain south of Key Lake.

Strong easterly winds will blow the snow around, reducing visibility at times.

Environment Canada is strongly recommending people postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Motorists planning to head out on roads are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.

Lloydminster and the Battlefords regions remain under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada is reported that 14 cm of snow had fallen in the Lloydminster area as of 3 p.m. CT, with six to eight cm around Waseca.

Another five cm is expected overnight before the snow tapers off to flurries on Saturday.

Winter storm warning for:

Cree Lake – Key Lake

Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval

La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake

La Ronge – Prince Albert Nat. Park – Narrow Hills Prov. Park

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton

Southend – Brabant Lake – Kinoosao

Snowfall warning for: