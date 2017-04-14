Sports
April 14, 2017
Lacrosse 101: grading the Saskatchewan Rush

By Casey Guerin

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatchewan Rush colour analyst Casey Guerin joins Ryan Flaherty in grading the 2017 squad.

The regular season is quickly winding down in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

The Saskatchewan Rush have four games left, two at home and two on the road.

With more than three-quarters of the campaign in the books, it’s time to assess how the Rush have done so far.

In Lacrosse 101, Rush colour analyst Casey Guerin joins Ryan Flaherty in grading the 2017 squad.

The Rush are back in action Saturday evening when the New England Black Wolves come to Saskatoon.

