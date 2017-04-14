Nova Scotia woman banned from owning animals after 18 cats taken from home

A Nova Scotia woman has been banned from owning animals or living where they’re present after 18 cats were taken from a New Minas area home that was “severely hoarded with debris,” according to the Nova Scotia SPCA.

According to the organization, Johanna Steadman pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress, and was sentenced earlier in the week.

“I think the sentencing was appropriate,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector, said in a phone call on Friday.

READ MORE: SPCA facing ‘huge financial burden’ to treat Nova Scotia man’s 66 cats

After being alerted to the problem, cruelty officers went to the home in August 2016.

The cats had parasitic infections and were malnourished, among other significant problems. At least one cat required amputation.

It took three and a half months to collect all of the cats from the home, due in part to clutter and the cats being hard to catch, Landsburg said.

Several skeletal cat remains were found.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia SPCA calls animal cruelty sentencing disappointing

The surviving cats were nursed to better health and then all adopted, costing the organization $11,100.

“It does put us under a huge financial strain,” Landsburg said.

She said she encourages people to contact the SPCA early if they know of any similar situations to prevent them from happening or getting worse.