You ready, Edmonton? Oilers look to even series with Sharks in Game 2

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson is ready for Game 2 against the San Jose Sharks, even though he wasn’t ready for the snow that greeted him Friday morning.

“I almost cried, man,” Larsson said . “I did not expect that at this time of the year.”

The snow isn’t the only unusual thing for Game 2. It begins at 8:30 p.m., which is believed to the latest an NHL game has ever started in Edmonton.

“It makes it more boring during the day. I will probably sleep more during the day,” Larsson said.

Connor McDavid took the optional morning skate. He usually sits out optionals.

“The game is so late tonight. We have so much time. I want to get a good nap in so I figured: get a little work in this morning.”

Matthew Benning is expected to make his NHL playoff debut, coming in for Eric Gryba on defence.

Up front, Anton Slepyshev could replace Iiro Pakarinen on the fourth line.

The Oilers’ expected lineup for Friday’s game against San Jose is:

Maroon – McDavid – Draisaitl

Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Eberle

Caggiula – Letestu – Kassian

Pouliot – Desharnais – Slepyshev

Sekera – Russell

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Benning

Talbot

Joe Thornton (leg injury) remains a game-time decision for the Sharks.

The Oilers and Sharks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.

The Sharks lead the series 1-0.