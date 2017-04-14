Transcona residents concerned with ‘dangerous eyesore’ left behind by snowplows

WINNIPEG — Now that most of the snow has melted away, people living in a North Transcona neighbourhood are noticing some extensive damage to their properties, left behind by snow clearing machines.

Torn up grass, and pieces of broken concrete are now scattered across properties and fields on Fairview Drive. People living in the neighbourhood said the damage was caused by snow clearing crews.

Jesse Green said he’s one of the residents experiencing the damage caused by crews.

“As a resident with kids, this is an eyesore and it’s dangerous for kids that play in here,” Green said.

Green has been living in the neighbourhood for three years, and said he has never seen plows leave this much damage behind.

Sharp concrete and torn up grass is creating a mess in a Transcona neighborhood. Residents on Fairview Dr say it's damage from snow plows.

“It’s like a foot deep, I don’t know what kind of machinery they brought in here but that’s pretty bad.”

A muddy rut now covers the edge of Green’s property near the sidewalk. It’s the same scene for a number of other properties on the quiet Transcona Street.

Green said he laid brand new sod on his lawn last summer, and if the city doesn’t repair the damage, he will have to make the fix himself.

“We want to take advantage of this area,” he said. “With all this damage it’s kind of ruined it for the moment.”

The city said after a Winnipeg winter, some property damage can be expected. Officials said anyone who notices damage is encouraged to call 311, to add their location to the city’s Seed and Soil List.

If a contractor had control over the location during snow removal operations, the city said they could be obligated to repair any sod damage, with topsoil and seed.

Green said he called 311 on Thursday and has yet to hear anything back. In the meantime, he said he will be picking up hazardous concrete, so children can enjoy the field and sidewalks in the area.